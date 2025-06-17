/Meghan Markle talks about her viral video delivery room, says, 'you have to be authentic’

Did you see Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in that viral pregnancy dance video? The short clip, which took the internet by storm a few weeks ago, showed a pregnant Markle dancing with Prince Harry.



The video received a mix of reactions; some praised it, while others called it cringeworthy. Now, Markle has finally broken her silence and responded to the social buzz.



Meghan Markle talks about her viral preggo video



Days after making headlines with her dance, Markle spoke candidly about the same video during her recent appearance on The Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.



In the video interview, Markle asks the host if she had seen her Baby Mama dance?"

"You have to be authentic," Meghan tells the host in the teaser video of the interview.



Responding to this, Grede says she'd watched the video "like 20 times."



"We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her? Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers…I was like, okay…good on Harry, let's go," she laughed.

Clarifying that the video was four years old, Markle says, “By the way, that wasn’t yesterday.”

“That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes.”



“I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms,” she said.



Meghan Markle's viral dance video!



Marking her daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday, Meghan, 43, shared the throwback video on Instagram. In the clip, pregnant Markle is seen dancing to the viral Baby Mama dance with Prince Harry making a brief, playful appearance.



"Four years ago today, this also happened," Meghan, 43, wrote in the caption.



“Both of our children were a week past their due dates…so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!”