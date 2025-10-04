/D4vd case update: Did singer hire Harvey Weinstein's lawyer? Here's the truth

American singer and songwriter D4vd, whose life has come to a standstill after his name emerged in the death case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. This comes after her dead body was found in a highly decomposed state in the singer's registered Tesla car. In the latest development, the singer had reportedly hired a lawyer who has represented Harvey Weinstein. Let's delve into knowing more details about it.

What do we know about the lawyer who would be representing D4vd?

According to reports, the lawyer who will be representing D4vd is Blair Berk, as the investigation of the death of Celeste Rivas intensifies. Reportedly, Blair Berk has represented celebrities that include Kanye West, Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Reese Witherspoon, among others. The lawyers are known for handling cases that include DUIs and minor legal issues.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reports suggest that Blair had represented Monia Sementilli for the 2017 murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli, for which she received a life sentence in June.

All about the D4vd case

According to a report by PEOPLE, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams said that many questions remain about the death of Celeste Rivas. They stated, "We know for sure Celeste Rivas died, and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of D4vd's Tesla.

According to reports, a Tesla registered to singer D4vd was ticketed just 11 days before the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered dead in the trunk of the same car.