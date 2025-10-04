/Genie, Make a Wish review: Kim Woo Bin-Bae Suzy's k-drama is a blend of magic, chaos and suspense

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy are back with another K-drama titled Genie, Make a Wish, which premiered on streaming giant Netflix, much to the excitement of fans. The South Korean stars who have made everyone shed tears with their previous drama, Uncontrollably Fond, are back on small screens with a chaotic and adventurous drama. Let's decode the plot, the chemistry of the couple in the show, and more.

Plot of Genie, Make a Wish

Ga Yeong (played by Bae Suzy), who has spent her entire life under her grandmother's care, grows up to be cold and impassive due to her past. After her meetup with her mother in Dubai, while taking a trip in the desert, she stumbles upon a mysterious and magical lamp, and somehow, a genie or a spirit (played by Kim Woo Bin) comes out of the slumber after more than 900 years. He tries to convince Ga Yeong to take up three wishes; however, she stays ignorant.

When things begin to settle down, it makes a turn, where one would be in disbelief when the spirit turns out to be Satan, who is hell-bent on proving that humans are corruptible and are greedy.

But, with due course of time, as the spirit tries to navigate the unfamiliar realities of the modern world after staying in the lamp for quite some time, he and Ga Yeong find themselves in a whirlwind romance. But what happens to the duo? Will they be together after they confess their love to each other? Do they even confess their love to each other? To find out and to clear out all doubts about it, one has to watch till the end.

Is Genie, Make a Wish worth watching?

In my personal opinion, yes, Genie, Make a Wish is worth watching. Watching this duo in a chaotic drama is something one would only dream of. After shedding tears, after watching them in their previous show Uncontrollable Fond, this is something one should give a try and watch.

Moreover, one guest's appearance in this show was definitely unpredictable! Kim Woo Bin's presence, charm, and acting skills have once again struck a chord with the audience, as usual. While Bae Suzy exudes elegance, the perfect expressions for her character and the development of character with each episode are a cherry on the cake.

Coming to the storyline, it has showcased the perfect plot of a genie and a master, a deal struck between two desperate individuals. But as the series unfolds with each episode, their bond deepens, but only fate decides what will happen next. What begins as a give-and-take relationship soon becomes a vulnerable one.

All about Genie, Make a Wish

Genie, Make a Wish revolves around a mysterious spirit Genie who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka-young, an emotionless young woman. But how their relationship ends forms the main crux of the story.