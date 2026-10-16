/China tells Israel to stop West Bank settlements, calls Palestine issue ‘historic injustice’

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Israeli President Isaac Herzog to stop the "forced establishment" of the West Bank settlements. He said that the "Palestinian question" is “the greatest historical injustice of this century”. He added that Beijing has long maintained its support for a "two-state solution" and that it is the right approach to the conflict.
China and Israel had a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a conference in Azerbaijan on Thursday. Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the meeting in a post on the social media platform X. His office declined to comment when asked about their discussions on the West Bank or the Palestinians.
“Our meeting focused on the relations between our countries and the situation in the Middle East. I expressed my appreciation for our bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economic cooperation, trade, and culture.”
“We also discussed regional developments. I emphasised Israel’s desire for peace in the region, alongside the strategic threats to our security, first and foremost from Iran and its terror proxies.”
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In 2023, Beijing brokered a deal to restore diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia after years of hostility. Earlier this year, Beijing, along with Pakistan, made efforts to broker a deal between the US-Israel and Iran, though the deal remained inconclusive. China has positioned itself as a mediator over the years in the Israel-Palestine conflict. In 2024, Beijing got the rival factions in Palestine to agree to form an interim "national reconciliation government". Beijing wants to fully open access to the Gaza Strip so a humanitarian "catastrophe" is not allowed to spread, said Wang Yi. China wants to resume dialogue between both parties as soon as possible and find a political settlement of the conflict.