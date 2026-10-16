/Billy Joel's health update: Why the singer can't drive or perform right now?

Billy Joel is one of music’s most recognised singer-songwriters, known for classics such as Piano Man and Uptown Girl. The Grammy-winning musician has kept fans updated on his health since revealing a neurological condition last year. In a new interview, Joel has shared more about the restrictions affecting his daily life and his hopes of returning to live performances.

Billy Joel says he can't drive or perform amid an ongoing health battle.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Joel offered a fresh update on his health, revealing that he is currently unable to drive and cannot return to live performances while doctors continue to assess his condition. The 77-year-old singer-songwriter said further medical tests are needed to determine whether he will be able to perform again.

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He said, "I'm not allowed to drive. I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time. I'm into my 70s now, and I realised I can't hide as much as I used to. I don’t want to die like a bug on a windscreen. So I thought I’d put a lot of them on auction."

“I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it,” he explained. “And I love the customisation of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So I figured it was just time to let it go,” Billy Joel said.

What is Billy Joel diagnosed with?

Billy Joel has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a neurological brain disorder. He announced his diagnosis in May 2025 after experiencing balance, vision, and hearing issues. He underwent brain surgery to have a shunt implanted to drain the excess fluid, which has helped improve his balance and memory.

It is a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain's cavities (ventricles) and puts pressure on surrounding brain tissue. Billy Joel is not allowed to drive and is unsure if or when he will be able to return to stage performances, as his neurologist compared the stress and volume of live shows to experiencing repeated concussions.

All about Billy Joel

Born in 1949, Billy Joel is widely known by his nickname, "The Piano Man", named after his 1973 signature song of the same title. He released 12 self-written pop and rock studio albums between 1971 and 1993, followed by a classical album in 2001.

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