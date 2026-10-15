In a coordinated effort, police from Palatine and Mount Prospect, Illinois, along with the FBI, have foiled what could have been a major terror plot against the Indian community in the Chicago area. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine on Sunday (Oct 11). Paporakis, a Taco Bell employee who self-identifies as a white supremacist, is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in nearby Aurora.

Paporakis was arrested on Sunday (Oct 11), possibly hours before he was planning to carry out his horrific plans and target the largest Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. But what stopped him from carrying out the attack? As per the police, a jammed gun.

A Jammed Gun Halts the Attack

According to prosecutors, Paporakis may have reached his intended target on Sunday to execute what he referred to as an attack on "a special day". However, a jammed firearm thwarted his plans. Prosecutors stated that the suspect called a coworker earlier that day, admitting his gun had jammed and that he fled the scene "super fast" without being detected.

Who is Alexandros Paporakis? All we know about the suspect in the Hindu temple plot

Alexandros Paporakis is a 19-year-old resident of Palatine, Illinois. According to prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Paporakis had previously expressed violent anti-Indian views to his coworkers at Taco Bell, allegedly telling them he "could not wait to kill Indian people".

Investigators recovered an eight-page manifesto sent by Paporakis to a coworker, titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”. In the document, he described Indian, Jewish, and Black people as "subhumans" and detailed plans to kill as many of them as possible. He also allegedly referred to himself as "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day".

Paporakis was taken into custody while leaving his home on North Baldwin Court in Palatine, the same day he allegedly planned to carry out the attack.

Police recover weapons and hate symbols

During a search of the 19-year-old self-proclaimed White supremacist's home, police recovered:

- An AR-style rifle without a serial number ("ghost gun")

- Multiple loaded magazines, extra ammunition, and tactical gear, including body armour bearing white supremacist patches

- A gas canister emblazoned with an anti-South Asian slur

- Multiple items featuring Nazi imagery