A ‌Sydney man who seized a gun from ⁠one of ⁠the assailants during the Bondi Beach attack last year has been honoured with Australia’s highest civilian bravery ⁠award on Sunday (November 29), the nation’s governor-general says. The saviour, identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed, intervened when two men opened fire on a Jewish ⁠celebration at the beach on December 14, claiming the lives of 15 people and wounding dozens.



Officials confirmed that Al-Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the ‌gunmen from behind during the attack last year, snatching his rifle and thrashing him to the ground. During his action, Al-Ahmed sustained multiple gunshot wounds, which saved several lives.

The Cross of Valour award

For the bravery and heroic act, Al-Ahmed has been awarded the Cross of Valour, the sixth honour ⁠of its kind, Governor-General Sam Mostyn said on Sunday. “Ahmed ⁠Al-Ahmed displayed acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril to disarm an armed individual at Bondi Beach,” the ⁠award citation said.



This was among four bravery honours tied to the attack—one that led to sweeping reforms, including a national gun buyback scheme, stricter background checks for firearm licences, and tougher measures against hate crimes. Three victims who lost their lives in the shooting were recognised posthumously.