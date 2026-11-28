Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday took a swipe at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin after his party announced support for the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill. The party's IT wing shared a morphed image of Stalin wearing an RSS uniform. "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0," TVK's IT wing tweeted alongside the picture.

In another animated post, MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were depicted taking the oath as RSS members. "The moment [they] turned completely Sanghi!" the post read. The criticism followed the DMK's decision to support the revised Delimitation Bill in Parliament. DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja said the legislation provides for a uniform 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states. The DMK has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.

See what TVK posted about DMK chief MK Stalin

Explaining the party's decision, Stalin described the revised legislation as a major victory for Tamil Nadu's three-year-long struggle over delimitation. He said the Bill addressed two key demands raised by the party through its 2024 Assembly resolution.

Unlike the earlier proposal, the revised Bill does not use recent population figures as the basis for delimitation. The DMK had argued that doing so would disproportionately benefit northern states. Instead, the revised proposal uses the 1971 Census to determine parliamentary representation.

Stalin said the arrangement would increase Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats while maintaining its existing proportion of representation in Parliament. According to him, this would protect the state's political interests for the next 25 years.