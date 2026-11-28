The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has formally declared its support for the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill, with party chief MK Stalin calling it “a victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu”.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday, ahead of the special session of Parliament. The party said it would back the proposal while protecting Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha seats.

Announcing the resolution on X, the DMK said: “Resolution passed at the DMK parliamentary members’ meeting ahead of the special session of Parliament: We will protect Tamil Nadu’s representation! We will uphold Tamil Nadu’s rights!”

Stalin described the revised proposal as the outcome of the party's sustained efforts since 2024.

“This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu!” he posted on X.

Urging people to consider the proposal carefully, he said: “We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this #DelimitationBill, which provides for a 50% increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population.”

“The two demands for which we opposed the #DelimitationBill last April have been included in writing in the new Bill,” he added.

Why had the DMK opposed the earlier proposal?

The DMK had opposed the earlier version, arguing that using recent population figures to redraw constituencies could reduce Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary seats and increase the representation of northern states.

The revised proposal provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states while retaining Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha.

Reiterating its position, the party's resolution said Tamil Nadu's existing share must not be reduced and that the proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.

The resolution stated: “Underscoring that the DMK has been emphatically and unequivocally insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing representation of 7.18 per cent must not be reduced under any circumstances, this meeting resolves that the MPs of the DMK shall assert Tamil Nadu's right, namely that 'Tamil Nadu's existing representation of 7.18 per cent in the allocation of parliamentary constituencies must not be reduced, and the proportion of parliamentary representation among the States, determined on the basis of the 1971 census and frozen earlier, must remain unchanged for another 25 years'.”

The DMK said the arrangement would protect the state's political representation for the next 25 years while allowing women's reservation to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the Congress continues to oppose the delimitation proposal. However, the two parties are no longer alliance partners in Tamil Nadu.