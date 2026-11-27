One must congratulate filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for sticking to his core family dramas, especially in an age when pan-India actioners seem to rule the box office. In his latest film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which happens to be his ninth film, Barjatya tries to flip the narrative of a conventional family drama and give a very modern take on relationships (at least by Rajshri Films' standards) and marriages. The idea should be lauded, but the treatment of Yeh Prem Mol Liya still feels stuck in a time warp where romance, solutions, and drama are all 90s-coded. Despite the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and a credible supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Swanand Kirkire, Seema Pahwa, Geeta Aggarwal, and Supriya Pathak Kapoor, delivering in their parts, Yeh Prem Mol Liya still leaves a lot to be desired.

The plot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

You know the story. Prem Mishra, an immigrant from Patna and a struggling music composer waiting for a big break in Hindi films, falls head over heels in love with Purva Solanki while commuting on the Mumbai local. To the extent that he follows her around as she commutes daily to work and back. But he is not a “stalker or creep”, as he tells her on their first day of interaction and proposes marriage because, for him, falling in love means getting married, without knowing the person or having a courtship.

Thankfully, Purva is not as impulsive as the lover boy Prem and says she won't leave her home or marry because she has responsibilities. She lives in a palatial home in the heart of Mumbai with her two grandmothers, nani and dadi (Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa), two aunts and one niece. Purva makes it clear that she has no time for love. Prem hears that she can't move out, and so he decides to move in with his parents, a brother and a grandfather to her home- after getting married, of course.

If they were dealing with one dysfunctional family before marriage, the load doubles up. There are arguments over everything, from the TV remote to how to cook the okra to who will pay the internet bill. While most members of the two families bicker and complain about the new arrangement, Purva and Prem balance their newlywed life, responsibilities and even steal some time for romance amid all the drama and chaos.

A tragic accident and an incident involving past relationship complicates matter futher till Prem’s father (Swanand Kirkire) a perpetual cynic files a case of harassment against Purva’s family.

What works and what does not

Having grown up watching Sooraj Barjatya’s family dramas in the 1990s, I have to admit that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is perhaps his most woke work to date. Barjatya, who also serves as the writer of the film, tries to start an important conversation about changing roles in modern marriages where the wife and husband ought to share the load 50-50. It is a great story and one that should start conversations in a society that seems to have evolved to a great extent yet often is ruled by unnecessary norms and diktats. However, Yeh Prem Mol Liya never feels modern in its ways despite its refreshing outlook. Barjatya’s film has got a very 90s aesthetic- one that we were familiar with during his Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hai days. In some portions, the story feels like a saas-bahu drama, just that here it's the son-in-law wanting to please everyone.

In Barjatya’s new modern world, everything seems to be solved in a day. The newlyweds slyly chalk out responsibilities and delegate work ably in a day; a court case is sorted in a day, and even Prem meets Purva and proposes in a span of a day. Considering all problems in the film are solved in a span of a day, the film should have been shorter, but alas, at 173 minutes, the film is a stretch.

Ayushmann and Sharvari make for a convincing Prem and Purva, but I do wish they had shown their romance a bit more instead of concentrating on them dealing with the demands of the family. Swanand Kirikire and Geeta Aggarwal as Ayushmann’s orthodox parents from Patna stand out. Anupam Kher’s presence feels soothing in a film that never shines but isn’t unbearable either.

Himesh Reshammiya’s songs are beautiful, even though they come up randomly and end abruptly in most cases.

Final Verdict

With some references to Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s (hook step), Sooraj Barjatya’s latest Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels like a mashup of his old hits. Full marks for flipping the narrative, taking patriarchy head-on. But ultimately it's a film where a man helps his wife and family and is hailed for changing the narrative.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya pushes the envelope but not quite. It’s got its heart in the right place but doesn’t leave a lasting impact.