Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, addressed the third edition of Defence Partnership Days 2026, in association with WION Defence Pulse on Thursday. Speaking on the theme, Building India’s Aerospace Combat Ecosystem: Readiness, MRO, Unmanned Systems and Indigenous Technology, he said that the defence industry should be ready for long-term support of the defence forces. The Air Marshal said that true military capability comes from combining hardware with human readiness, system integration, and resilience under disruption—because modern warfare is contested, fast-moving, and rarely goes strictly according to plan.

"The integration of platforms, systems, and capabilities, and procedures is an inescapable requirement to improve effective employment of force and improve decision-making. However, I would like to introduce a note of caution here," he said.

Air Marshal GS Bedi, AVSM, VM, VSM, Retd. opened the session and stressed the need for integrated platform capability. He said that the public and private sectors should work together. “The idea is to move from lab to prototype,” he said.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Walia said, “Capability is equipment, training and expertise, maintainability, robustness, and reliability. The absence of any one of them reduces capability. And the capability of the equipment has to be also combined with the ability of an average person deployed in harsh environmental conditions to give me a high degree of assurance. So that is the requirement at field level. Integration is required so that sensors and application of force can be fused so as to present a clear picture of the situation.”



This integration is essential at every level, "tactical, operational, or strategic, it's a requirement for decision-making. Faster and accurate decision-making can disbalance the adversary."



"In my world, if everything works as planned, that's an unexpected bonus. But things don't always work as planned. Networks can be jammed, interfered with, and misled. It's important to have redundancy options. The response of Iran in the face of a very determined attack shows us that it is essential to be able to respond when capability, C2 structures, decision makers, and commanders are displaced and degraded. It might not be ideal, may not be as effective, but that ability must exist. It cannot be wished away," he added.