West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed state police to identify and trace, “one by one,” Muslim immigrants who had allegedly entered Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh and send them back, while asserting that Hindus fleeing the neighbouring country should be treated as refugees and provided shelter.

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Addressing a programme during his visit to the district for the Rash Mela, Adhikari instructed Superintendent of Police Manish Joshi to take action against those he described as illegal infiltrators. “Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one, in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out,” he said.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, drew a clear distinction between the two groups. He said Hindus arriving from Bangladesh had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and protect their lives. “Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter,” Adhikari stated.

He further directed the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to work in close coordination to strengthen security along the international border.

Adhikari’s government has previously claimed significant progress on the issue. In June 2026, he told the state Assembly that around 10,000 illegal infiltrators had already been pushed back to Bangladesh, with another 1,800 awaiting deportation in 12 holding centres. He has repeatedly linked the drive to national security and stated that genuine Indian citizens of any religion need not worry.

The latest directive comes amid the BJP-led state government’s ongoing focus on border management, land transfer to the BSF for fencing, and implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for eligible Hindu refugees from Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries.