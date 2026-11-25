Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed sending a peace text to Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg amid the renewed Sandpapergate controversy. The incident, which happened in 2018, has sent Cricket Australia into chaos once more after Khawaja's claims in his recently released autobiography Sabr. In his book, Khawaja claimed that the entire team knew about the plans to tamper with the ball, a claim that has been dismissed by bowlers, including current skipper Pat Cummins. Khawaja, in his text, proposed a way forward so Cricket Australia is finally able to move on from the ramifications.

Khawaja speaks up on Sandpapergate fallout

The 39-year-old revealed that he had sent a text for course correction to Greenberg last week and shared its contents on The Grade Cricketer, which read: "We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018. Whether it was sandpaper, or by any other means, is irrelevant.

"We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago. Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven, Cameron and David paid an enormous price for the sake of the team, for which we are sorry and eternally grateful."

Greenberg's reply to Khawaja's text