Tech giant Elon Musk has reacted to the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO on Monday (Nov 23). In a post on X, he summed up his reaction in three words: “It is done.” He then responded to another post about Huang's reinstatement saying that the mistake has been corrected. The Nvidia board unanimously brought Huang, just 11 days after he resigned amid controversy over extramarital affair with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence. Following the announcement, Nvidia shares surged roughly 30 per cent.

Musk supported Jensen Huang since Day 1 of the controversy

Musk had strongly opposed Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia, calling the board's push to remove him a "not smart" mistake. He has argued that Huang is irreplaceable. He even sparked speculation on X that Jensen Huang might join SpaceX after he responded to a X user user urging him to hire Jensen saying: “That would be an honor.” The Tesla boss also announced on X that he was signing the "Stand with Jensen" open letter. The letter demanded that Nvidia's board bring Huang back while an independent investigation established the facts, arguing he was pushed out without due process. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk criticized the board's decision as bad for shareholders, comparing it to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you are on a winning streak.” While acknowledging that Huang "certainly made some mistakes" in his personal life, Musk maintained that Huang was not "disloyal to the United States."

NVIDIA's statement

In a statement, the company said that the Board was satisfied with respect to Huang’s “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.” Nvidia also clarified that he was reinstated after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk. “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.

What was Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's first reaction?