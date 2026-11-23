Minutes after being reinstated as the company's CEO, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said that he was "honoured" to return and “can't wait to get back to work.” Moments after his reinstatement, Nvidia shares surged more than 30 percent. The chipmaker announced on Monday (Nov 23) that it is reinstating Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and confirmed that he poses no national security threat. US President Donald Trump also confirmed that Jensen Huang is not a security threat. The decision added around $820 billion to the company's market capitalisation in a single trading session. Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, and 11 days ago, he resigned over an affair with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom the US intelligence accused of being Beijing's spy.

What was Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's first reaction?

In a statement, Huang thanked the Nvidia board of directors for its "confidence" in him. "I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," Huang said in the statement. The Nvidia CEO also thanked the company's “employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support” and his family for their "love and support." "I can't wait to get back to work," he added.

NVIDIA's statement