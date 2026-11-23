New York Democratic Assemblyman Jordan JG Wright issued a statement following speculation around a viral video which showed him supposedly rolling his eyeballs inside the socket, turning them solid white for a split second, sparking the internet's obsession with conspiracy theories of non-human entities or reptilian interdimensional species living among us. Wright clarified that he was human and that he is not capable of communicating with any "reptiles or aliens".

"I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure," said Wright in a statement to the New York Post. Wright represents New York's 70th Assembly District in Harlem. His father, Keith LT Wright, was also a former Assemblyman; his grandfather, Bruce Wright, was a New York Supreme Court Judge.

"Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice centre in Harlem," he said. "I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens."

What happened in the viral video?

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was holding a press conference on Friday, November 20, announcing plans to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032. As Mamdani spoke, a viral moment unfolded; cameras captured Wright grinning before slipping his eyeballs into his sockets and making the whites completely visible. Slowed-down clips of the eye movement were circulated widely on platforms like X and Reddit, setting off a firestorm of “Lizard People” holding "holographic disguises" and momentarily falling on Live television. Though there is no clear explanation for the video, it is being interpreted as an effect of lighting and video compression.

Why is the internet obsessed with the Reptilians conspiracy theory?

The Lizard People, or the Reptilian shape-shifters, is a conspiracy theory that was popularised by British Conspiracy theorist David Icke in his 1999 book, The Biggest Secret. He borrowed and literalised concepts from the Gnostic literary tradition. Most notably, the idea of the Archons and the Demiurge. Gnostics believe that the observable universe was not created by God, but by a lesser-known being called the Demiurge. They are chimeric mixtures of lion-faced serpents; they created Archons (the jailers), who in turn created the universe to keep human beings guarded and secluded from spirituality, depriving them of transcendental light.

Icke, in his works, said that Archons have infiltrated humanity and created the Babylonian brotherhood, a literal physical race of interdimensional reptilian parasites. They are living in royal and noble families, world leaders and influential people in finance and technology, driving technological and social revolution and guiding humanity as far away from spirituality as possible.