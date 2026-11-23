Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the centre of the Nvidia scandal, remained in contact with an official from China's top intelligence agency for more than a year while she was secretly involved in a relationship with Jensen Huang, according to people familiar with US intelligence reports detailing the encounters, as per an article published in The New York Times. The woman reportedly maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year. The period coincided with at least part of her relationship with Jensen Huang, who was then leading the world's largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

US intelligence agencies have also collected evidence suggesting that Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese intelligence agency, according to people familiar with the reports. The extent and precise timing of Alice Huang's interactions with the spy agency, along with Kang's alleged work for the same intelligence service, have not been reported previously. The newly disclosed details of Alice Huang's contacts with Chinese intelligence, which started last year and continued into recent months, provide further insight into why US officials came to believe that Jensen Huang had been targeted in an intelligence operation.

The contacts overlapped not only with the period of his relationship with Alice Huang but also with a period when her company, Megaspeed, was purchasing substantial quantities of advanced Nvidia chips. Some of these chips were reportedly sent to data centres in Southeast Asia serving Chinese technology companies such as Alibaba, while others are suspected of having been smuggled into China. Allies of the former Nvidia chief, including President Trump, have attempted to downplay the scandal and questioned whether Alice Huang was working as a Chinese spy. However, the newly revealed information highlights her sustained contact with the Ministry of State Security during her romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.

The information also sheds light on concerns among American officials that Alice Huang's involvement could be part of a much larger Chinese effort in the technological competition between the two countries. The Ministry of State Security has made acquiring advanced chips and supporting China's artificial intelligence ambitions a priority. US officials are investigating the roles of Alice and Kang in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed, that have been connected to the suspected smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in an effort to bypass US export control laws. Investigators are trying to establish the extent and duration of the pair's alleged cooperation with Chinese intelligence.

People familiar with the intelligence reports said the information collected by US agencies includes evidence, such as shipping records, demonstrating the roles played by Alice Huang and Kang in the network of companies. The New York Times had previously reported that Alice Huang and her family maintained an extensive network of connections with Chinese defence contractors. Jensen Huang initially characterised his relationship with Alice Huang as ordinary interactions with a business customer. He acknowledged the affair only after The Times reported last month that US authorities had identified Alice Huang as a Chinese intelligence asset and that the Nvidia chief had been caught in electronic surveillance targeting her.

He stepped down earlier this month after The Times subsequently reported that he had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia. Administration officials had never given him a so-called defensive briefing, which would have alerted him that the woman with whom he was involved had been linked to Chinese intelligence. Before the controversy became public, advisers to Trump had informed him on at least two occasions that US intelligence had uncovered Alice Huang's connections to China's spy agency and that she was closely involved with Jensen Huang while he was still running Nvidia, according to US officials directly familiar with the briefings.

However, the Trump administration had been monitoring Alice Huang's communications with the Chinese intelligence agency for more than a year. The period coincided with the Ministry of State Security's expanding efforts to help China gain an advantage in artificial intelligence. “This network of companies working to procure and smuggle Nvidia chips lines up precisely with the MSS’s recently stated core mission of circumventing and undermining US export controls on semiconductors and other key technologies,” said Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first term, and who is chief executive of the open-source research firm Garnaut Global.

American intelligence agencies are continuing to investigate the role of Kang, Alice Huang's business partner, whom she reportedly introduced to associates as her husband. Multiple people familiar with the intelligence reports said the United States had gathered evidence indicating that Kang worked with the Ministry of State Security. According to several people familiar with the US intelligence reports, Alice Huang also appears to have met officials from China's Ministry of Public Security, the country's principal law enforcement agency.