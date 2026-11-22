Another massive claim has surfaced in the controversy related to former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Chinese woman Alice Huang after it was revealed that the latter helped in funelling Nvidia chips to China. It has been reported that a 52-year-old Chinese businessman identified as Li Ming allegedly played a role in a network of companies that routed Nvidia chips to China.

Who is Li Ming?

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Li is a longtime associate of Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei. She was closely involved in the operations of Singapore-based Megaspeed, where Alice served as a managing director. The report also claimed that Li is currently out on bail in Singapore, where he was charged with fraud in February 2025 over an alleged scheme involving the transshipment of Nvidia-powered servers in violation of export restrictions. The report also stated that in 2021, the couple established a cloud-computing venture called Century Longteng, with Li as its chief strategy officer.

In January 2023, Li appeared in a social media photograph during a visit to an artificial intelligence equipment company in Shanghai. The post identified him as Century Longteng's chief strategy officer.

While Alice Huang was reportedly involved in securing access to Nvidia's advanced AI chips, Kang Wei was building a network of data centres across China, with several projects receiving government backing. According to an earlier WSJ report based on Chinese public records, proposed investments linked to Kang's network exceeded $9 billion between 2021 and 2024. Li's association with the couple's other technology ventures, including cloud-computing company Century Longteng, placed him within this wider business network.