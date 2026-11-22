K-pop has grown into a global cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, films and stories about the journey behind the spotlight. Now, Paramount Pictures and HYBE America are bringing that world to the big screen with K-Pop: The Debut. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ji Young Yoo, Eric Nam, Tony Revolori, Yoo Ji Tae, Kang So Ra and Gia Kim, the upcoming musical drama follows a young Korean-American woman who secretly pursues her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. The film is directed by Benson Lee and will release in theatres in 2027.

Trailer of K-Pop: The Debut

The story follows Lizzy Lee, played by Ji Young Yoo, a young Korean-American woman who has spent

much of her life following the expectations set by her family. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she secures a place in a televised competition in Seoul, South Korea, designed to create a new K-pop girl group.

Keeping her ambitions hidden from her family, Lizzy enters the competition alongside talented performers from different parts of the world. With only four positions available in the prospective group, she faces the pressure of proving herself in an increasingly demanding environment.

Eric Nam plays an important role in Lizzy's journey as Kevin, an unexpected ally who supports her as she works towards her dream. The experience also pushes her to understand her identity, find confidence and take ownership of the future she wants. Several fans have shared clips of the trailer on social media platforms, including X.

Who is part of the cast, and when will it release?

Ji-young Yoo leads the film as Lizzy Lee, while singer-songwriter Eric Nam plays Kevin Park. The supporting cast brings together performers from different entertainment industries. Actors Yoo Ji Tae, Tony Revolori and Gia Kim are among the names featuring in the project. The ensemble also includes Kang So Ra, Yim Si Wan, Sung Joon, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Aliyah Turner, Ahin Lee, Kim Shana, Lee Hyung-chul and Park Ju bi.

The film's connection to the K-pop industry extends beyond its fictional competition. ILLIT is confirmed to appear, while KATSEYE is also part of the project. Their involvement adds another layer of interest for viewers familiar with the global K-pop scene. Benson Lee is directing the film, with the screenplay written by Elyse Hollander and Eileen Shim. The project is produced by HYBE America and Epic Magazine, with Paramount Pictures handling its theatrical distribution.

Also Read: KATSEYE surprises fans as Camila Cabello joins Daniela For Gabriela dance in LA