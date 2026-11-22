After making box office history with an impressive opening and a worldwide collection of Rs 1,500 crore, Ramayana Part 1 has reached another major milestone. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological film continues to make headlines one after another, adding to its growing list of records. Released on November 5, the mythological saga has now completed seventeen days in theatres.

Ramayana Part 1 box office collection day 17

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 collected a net of Rs 27.65 crore on day 17, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 1,084 crore so far.

Meanwhile, it earned Rs 20 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 567 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,651 crore.

In a language-wise breakdown, the film earned Rs 20.50 crore from 13,553 Hindi shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.75 crore from 838 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 2 crore from 601 shows and Kannada with Rs 1.65 crore from 411 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 75 lakh from 448 shows.

Ramayana becomes the fastest Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore worldwide

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has reached another major milestone, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide in just a short time. According to box office records reported by Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 hit the milestone in 14 days of its theatrical run, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,519.05 crore.

Reportedly, the film has surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which took 16 days to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark. By reaching that milestone in just two weeks, Ramayana Part 1 has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema at the worldwide box office.

About Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's film is a two-part mythological saga. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part brings the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, tracing his birth and upbringing through to his 14-year exile, following palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita—setting the stage for a battle between good and evil.