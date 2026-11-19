Ramayana: Part 1 continues its dream run at the box office. The film had a slow start despite a festive release but soon gained momentum owing to positive reviews. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is breaking records and creating milestones each day. Two weeks since its release, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the milestone with an impressive overseas performance.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

The Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer film grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide for seven consecutive days. There was a revival on its second weekend before the inevitable drop. On Wednesday, the film fell below Rs 50 crore in single-day gross for the first time since its release, bringing in only Rs 37 crore.

On Wednesday, Ramayana earned Rs 23 crore net in India, its lowest single-day haul since its release. However, this was enough to take the film’s domestic haul to Rs 844 crore net ( Rs 1008 crore gross), thus becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, beating Dhurandhar and trailing only its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

After a sluggish start in international markets, the film's overseas box office collections steadily picked up momentum. The film did well in the US as well as emerging territories such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal. Ramayana sustained its theatrical hold through the end of its second week. Although day 14 marked the first time its single-day overseas haul dipped below $1 million, the addition was still enough to push its international total to $54 million. Consequently, Ramayana has amassed a global gross of Rs 1519 crore in 14 days, making it just the fifth Indian movie to enter the Rs 1500-crore club.

Ramayana becomes the fastest Indian film to cross Rs 1500 crore

Ramayana achieved the Rs 1500-crore milestone in just 14 days, setting a new speed record for Indian cinema. With this feat, the Namit Malhotra-backed project surpassed the previous benchmark set earlier this year by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which took 15 days to hit the same figure. For comparison, both Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 required 18 days to cross Rs ₹1500 crore.

Given Ramayana's current pace across both domestic and overseas circuits, the filmmakers will likely set their sights on the Rs 2000-crore mark—a milestone currently occupied solely by Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was incidentally helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

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