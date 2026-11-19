The Microsoft outage caused 15 guests at a German resort to be poisoned because a crucial email failed to go through. According to the German publication WDR, a chlorine gas leak ended up poisoning the guests at the Phantasialand theme park and resort in Brühl. An automatic dosing system pumped too much chlorine into one of the facility’s pools. A warning system had been set up to issue alerts about such a situation. However, it could not deliver an email to tell the concerned people about too much chlorine in the pool.

The guests who were in the pool at the time suffered respiratory irritation, and four of them had to be hospitalised. According to the outlet, one of them was experiencing a "moderate emergency" and will need to stay in the hospital for a longer time. The local fire department said that when they received the call about the poisoning at the resort, 40 first responders were dispatched to the site.

Microsoft outage

The Microsoft outage caused massive disruptions last week as services went down for millions of people. Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Office apps went down. Australia and Japan were the first ones to witness the related issues as hospitals, schools, emergency services and federal departments faced administrative issues.

Microsoft dismissed reports that the outage was linked to a cyberattack. It said the problem rose from a months-old defect from July when a fix for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers was done. It caused servers to lock up and become unresponsive under certain load conditions. As the network traffic increased, a 14 per cent drop in server capacity kicked in. The healthy servers were overloaded when users were redirected towards them, which triggered the same bug until over 80 per cent of the network went offline.