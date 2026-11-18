New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke out against rising hate towards Indian-Americans and other South Asian communities during a Diwali celebration hosted by his office on Tuesday. He also spoke about his childhood memories of the festival and praised the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Mamdani said celebrating Diwali with the people of New York as the city's first Indian-American mayor was a special moment for him. He recalled celebrating the festival with his family while growing up.

"It is truly the honour and privilege of a lifetime to host all of you here and to be here as the first Indian American Mayor in the history of our city. As someone who grew up celebrating Diwali with my family, to now be able to celebrate it with our city as mayor is a gift I will never grow tired of saying thank you for," he said.

The 35-year-old mayor, whose mother, Mira Nair, comes from a Punjabi Hindu family, also spoke about the lessons from Hindu scriptures.

"The Ramayana shows us the brother, wife, husband and friend we desire to be. The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like, where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one's dharma must come before one's loyalty," Mamdani said.

Mamdani speaks against hate targeting Hindus, Sikhs

Mamdani also pointed to incidents of hate targeting Hindus and Sikhs over the past year. He mentioned an attack on a Hindu temple, remarks against Sikh people by senior federal officials and the use of anti-South Asian messages in election campaigns.

"We have the responsibility to banish that hatred," he said, urging people to reject what he called a "politics of darkness".

He had raised similar concerns at a recent Durga Puja celebration, where he spoke about an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois.

"We all have the responsibility to ensure that Hindu-Americans can live here in safety and in peace and can worship their religion as is their right," he said.

US lawmakers seek probe into Seattle Diwali disruption

Mamdani's remarks come amid concerns over growing anti-South Asian hate in the US.

In a letter released on Tuesday, 13 members of the US House of Representatives asked law enforcement agencies to investigate whether the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle by two far-right influencers amounted to a federal hate crime.

All six Indian-American lawmakers in the House signed the letter. They also asked senior Trump administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, to brief them on steps being taken to tackle anti-South Asian hate.