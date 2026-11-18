Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen on Wednesday, ahead of an unprecedented trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

During their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Xi called for stronger political, military and institutional cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

"The two sides should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries' governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties, ensuring that the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state is effectively implemented," Xi said, according to a readout published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Putin described relations between Moscow and Beijing as stable and said they remained on a positive footing despite the challenging geopolitical situation.

"Russia and China work to shape a fairer multipolar world order amid a challenging geopolitical situation. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remains stable and on a positive footing," he said.

Xi echoed the Russian leader's remarks, calling on both countries to take greater responsibility in advancing a multipolar world order.

"We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations," Xi said.

He also described the relationship as a source of stability in an uncertain world and praised the partnership as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting marked the fifth time Xi and Putin have held talks this year, including one meeting through a video link.

Putin says economic coercion is a thing of the past

Separately, Putin criticised the use of economic pressure while addressing business representatives at the APEC forum in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

He said the world was undergoing major changes and argued that countries were increasingly seeking to protect their sovereignty and independence.

"The previous tools of economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past. They have largely lost their regressive power," Putin said, pointing to Russia's experience as the country facing the highest number of sanctions globally.

He also criticised what he described as attempts by formerly dominant powers to hold back the development of successful economies instead of competing fairly.

Putin said countries in the Asia-Pacific region were placing greater emphasis on state, public, social and economic sovereignty to shape their own development paths.