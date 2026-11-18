Thirteen US lawmakers have called for a federal investigation into the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, Washington, where two men allegedly entered the venue carrying racist signs targeting Indian Americans.

The incident involved Jake Lang and Thomas Allen, who reportedly displayed signs containing racial slurs and hateful messages during the 7 November event. One of the signs called for Indian Americans to be deported.

In a letter to federal authorities, the lawmakers described the incident as an attack on the Indian American community. The letter was led by Grace Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), along with Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city,” they wrote.

Lawmakers accuse men of promoting racist theory

The lawmakers raised concerns about the backgrounds of Lang and Allen, alleging that both had records of reckless and criminal behaviour. They also referred to Lang's assault on police officers during the January 6 Capitol attack. He was later pardoned by US President Donald Trump.

According to the letter, the two men were promoting the so-called "replacement" theory, a false claim that non-white and non-Christian people are being brought into the US to replace white Christian Americans.

The lawmakers also accused the Trump administration of encouraging anti-South Asian hostility.

“When the Department of Homeland Security publishes a graphic mocking a Sikh man with the message, ‘Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh,’ it should come as no surprise that Mr Lang and Mr Allen were emboldened to disrupt a cultural celebration and boast a racist sign demanding that Indian Americans be deported,” they wrote.

The lawmakers said the incident could amount to a hate crime under several federal laws protecting people from racial and religious intimidation.

They urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the incident, give greater priority to hate crime cases and strengthen its Community Relations Service, which helps communities resolve conflicts.