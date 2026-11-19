After more than 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally launched in India. Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world game became playable at 12 am IST on November 19, bringing players back to the fictional world of Vice City. The launch is already drawing attention online, with early gameplay clips and screenshots from players in regions such as New Zealand and Australia circulating on social media.

The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For Indian players, the wait is over – but there are a few things to check before starting the download, including the price and storage requirement.

GTA 6 India price: How much does it cost?

GTA 6 is available in two editions in India. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition includes the base game. The more expensive Ultimate Edition adds extra digital content, including premium vehicles, weapons, apparel and other items connected to Jason and Lucia’s story.

PlayStation’s India store also lists a one-month GTA+ subscription with digital pre-orders. Players should check the subscription’s auto-renewal terms before claiming it.

GTA 6 download size: You need 212GB of storage

Storage could be a major concern for players. PlayStation’s official support page asks PS5 users to keep at least 212GB of free space available for the pre-load.

Players with limited storage may need to remove older games or other files before installing GTA 6. The Xbox storage requirement should be checked against the console’s own store listing rather than assumed to be the same.

What is the GTA 6 story about?

GTA 6 takes place in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. Its world includes Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Miami, alongside other regions. The story follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. After a robbery goes wrong, they become caught in a criminal conspiracy that stretches across Leonida. Their partnership becomes central to their attempts to survive and improve their lives.

Rockstar has described Leonida as the setting for its biggest and most detailed open-world experience in the series.

Why GTA 6 gameplay clips are going viral

The first players to access the game in New Zealand and Australia have been sharing footage and screenshots online. These early glimpses have fuelled discussion around the graphics, driving, character interactions and the details across the open world.