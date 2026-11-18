Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has stirred a storm in Pakistan’s political circles by calling jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a “political prisoner” and demanding an end to “political victimisation" in the country.

In his remarks, Bilawal also called Imran Khan a “political stakeholder”, raising eyebrows since the PPP is an ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and had helped the PML-N form a coalition government in 2024.

“Whether I like him or not, this country cannot function without him. You will have to gain the PTI’s trust and have to accept the reality,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Bilawal questioned whether every Pakistani prime minister who had been jailed was a thief or a victim of political revenge. He further asked, “How much revenge will you take after all?”

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister between 2018 and 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023, after his arrest in a corruption case.

PPP’s differences with Sharif govt growing

Bilawal’s remarks come amid PPP’s growing differences with the Sharif government, which has the backing of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.

Tensions between PPP and the Sharif government have intensified over Interior Minister Naqvi’s proposal to create new provinces, which raise concerns for Bilawal’s party, since it has a hold over Sindh and Balochistan.

Bilawal further alleged that the PPP and his father, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, have “not been taken into confidence” over the proposal.

Munir’s blue-eyed boy, Mohsin Naqvi, had proposed a referendum on the creation of new provinces on November 12.

‘What a weird country this is...‘

“What a weird country this is... Since 1947, whoever becomes the prime minister goes to jail, whoever gets out of jail goes to sit in the Prime Minister’s House,” said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as he called for a political reset and an end to the cycle of political vendettas.

“We will have to free political prisoners today or tomorrow. How much revenge will you take after all?” he asked.

He acknowledged that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had made some mistakes but said political consensus was necessary to prevent future governments from persecuting their opponents.

Bilawal's remarks are also significant, as they come just months after the PPP and PML-N clashed over alleged rigging in the so-called elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). Bilawal had then warned that the Sharif government's "countdown" had begun.

Imran Khan’s PTI has repeatedly accused the Sharif government and Munir-led military establishment of engineering its political exclusion.

‘Any forced attempt to divide Sindh could lead to bloodshed’

Bilawal warned that any “forced” attempt to carve up Sindh into new provinces would lead to bloodshed and insisted on a “political and democratic reset” to meet the growing challenges of governance, economy and poverty.

“We do not want to see any division imposed through force. If Sindh is divided forcibly, questions will be asked about the blood that will be spilled on the streets of Karachi,” he said.

Reacting to the comments, the Sharif government reminded Bilawal that they were “part of the same government”.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar responded to the remarks, saying, “Look, we are part of the same government. Come and sit down [with us] so we can make decisions for the betterment of the people and the country.”

“The public wants a good government that is accountable … You and all of us have been part of this system for decades. Today, we cannot separate ourselves from the weaknesses of the system,” he said.