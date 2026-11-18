The killing of the Lashkar commander in Kulgam comes amid a sustained decline in local terror recruitment, marking a significant shift in the Valley’s security landscape.

The killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district could mark a significant milestone in Kashmir’s ongoing fight against terrorism, with security forces believing that the Valley may now be without any listed active local terrorist.

The operation is also being seen as a major success for Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, marking his first major counter-terror operation since taking charge.

With Bhat’s elimination, security forces believe they may have neutralised the last listed active local terrorist operating in the Kashmir Valley, signalling a significant shift in the region’s security landscape after years of local youth being drawn into terrorist organisations.

Just weeks ago, IGP Sujit Kumar, while addressing a press conference, had identified Lateef Bhat as the last surviving active local terrorist commander in the Kashmir region. Since then, security forces have intensified their efforts to track him down, eventually culminating in the Kulgam encounter.

The significance of the operation goes beyond the elimination of an individual terrorist. Security agencies have maintained that there has been no fresh local recruitment into terrorist organisations in the Kashmir Valley over the past year. Despite the continued presence of foreign terrorists in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, attempts by terrorist organisations to recruit local youth have reportedly failed to gain traction.

Bhat’s killing could therefore represent a major milestone in efforts to dismantle local terrorist networks and prevent their revival. If the assessment of security agencies holds, the Valley may have reached a significant point in its counter-terrorism campaign, with no listed local terrorist remaining active on the ground.

A resident of Kulgam district, 22-year-old Lateef Bhat carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head. He had gone missing in 2025, following which his family had lodged a missing-person report. He was subsequently recruited into the Lashkar-e-Taiba network, operating under the banner of The Resistance Front (TRF), according to officials.

Investigators have also linked Bhat to the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel, in which three jawans were injured.

Bhat had studied up to Class 12 at a Government Higher Secondary School before dropping out. His subsequent disappearance and recruitment into a terrorist organisation reflected the pattern security agencies have been attempting to counter through sustained counter-terror operations and efforts to prevent radicalisation and recruitment.

For IGP Sujit Kumar, the operation carries particular significance. Having publicly identified Bhat as the last active local terrorist commander in the region, his elimination represents a major operational achievement under Kumar's leadership and a defining moment in his tenure as Kashmir Police chief.

While the presence of foreign terrorists means the overall counter-terrorism challenge in Jammu and Kashmir remains, the apparent dismantling of the listed active local terrorist cadre marks an important development.