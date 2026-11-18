A fossil exposed by erosion along the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh possibly belongs to a giant elephant that walked on Earth some five lakh years ago. This beast was the Palaeoloxodon namadicus, a prehistoric straight-tusked elephant. The jaw fossil was uncovered at Patai Ghat, near Patai village in Deori tehsil, as the Narmada levels dropped. Scientists studied the sediment layers in the region, as well as the jaw's structure and arrangement, to conclude that it belonged to this prehistoric beast.

The fossil site was inspected by a four-member Geological Survey of India (GSI) team from Bhopal, who will soon submit their report. Dr Ravi Upadhyay, who was part of the team that analysed the fossil, said, "It is absolutely correct that this is the jaw of an elephant-like creature, or rather, I would say, the complete jaw of an ancient elephant, a prehistoric animal." He added that there is a high chance that it was the Palaeoloxodon, an extinct genus of elephants.

What the fossilised jaw tells about the animal

The fossilised jaw is approximately 75 cm long and 25 cm wide. There are seven to nine parallel ridges in the molars, with prominent raised teeth and clearly visible grooves. Dr Upadhyay said that the molars suggest that the animal died before achieving full maturity. "Looking at the molars, there are six rows on one side and seven on the other. This suggests that it was a young elephant. It was not a fully grown adult," he said.

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Narmada Valley and the fossil discovery

The site where the fossil was found also plays a crucial role in understanding more about it. The yellowish soil associated with the Baneta formation and the surrounding fine sediment need to be studied to determine the exact period when the elephant lived. He says that the "yellow soil indicates the Pleistocene period", and this is when the elephants from a genus called Palaeoloxodon lived. "Their fossils are found in geological formations dating from the period we are examining, approximately seven lakh years ago to 30,000 years ago," he said.

The researchers believe that excavation in the area can possibly unearth more remains of the animal, as the entire site appears to be a fossil-bearing site. Dr Upadhyay is hopeful that the complete skeleton or more teeth could emerge.

While Dr Upadhyay thinks the elephant could have lived four to five lakh years ago, Dr Hitkishor Goswami, also part of the team, says his preliminary estimate was that it could be approximately seven to eight lakh years old. “This is a very good fossil. It particularly appears to be around seven to eight lakh years old. But until we examine its teeth, study its biological characteristics and conduct scientific dating, we cannot determine its exact age,” he said.