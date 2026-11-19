Widespread IT disruptions that have kept large sections of the National Security Agency's workforce away from their offices for the past two days have also affected operations at a critical facility in Georgia. The facility supports signals intelligence and cybersecurity operations focused on the Middle East, where the United States is currently engaged in a war with Iran, according to four sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

Several officials stressed that the NSA's most sensitive and critical intelligence-gathering systems remain operational. Although the outage has prevented employees from accessing one of the agency's internal classified communications networks, the NSA has several backup systems and alternative methods available. Additionally, many of the agency's computer networks are decades old and heavily ‘compartmented’, isolated from other systems to protect classified information. As a result, these networks were not affected by the disruption, one source noted wryly.

However, the extent of the disruption, particularly its impact on internal communications connected to a US war zone, has highlighted the significant consequences of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies. Trump administration officials on Wednesday described the incident as a consequence of the widespread adoption of AI. The disruption has demonstrated that even the country's most powerful cryptographic and cybersecurity agency, staffed by elite code-breakers and hackers, is not immune to the challenges created by rapidly advancing AI technologies.

By Wednesday, numerous NSA employees were still unable to return to work. An operational status update sent to employees and reviewed by CNN stated that “in order to ensure continued progress of securing restoration, on Wednesday, 18 November, Maryland non-essential day shift personnel should not report for duty unless directed by their supervisor.” A senior administration official acknowledged that the agency's efforts to restore access through software patching were progressing slower than expected.

Resorting to workarounds

While the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, serves as ‘the center of the universe’ for managing the agency's internal classified communications network, personnel at its cryptologic center in Georgia oversee cyber operations targeting the Middle East, according to current and former US officials. During the outage, officials in Georgia could not access the classified internal communications network, NSANet, to communicate with colleagues deployed in the region. However, they continued sharing information through alternative channels and backup systems.

NSANet essentially functions as a massive classified email system. When the network becomes unavailable, a US official stationed in a Middle Eastern capital may temporarily lose access to a classified intelligence report shared through the system. However, alternative communication channels can be used to obtain the information, a former senior NSA official explained. Over several decades, NSANet has developed into an extensive and expensive combination of hardware and software that is challenging to manage.

The system has experienced several outages during upgrades over the years, including both planned and unplanned disruptions that did not receive public attention, another former senior NSA official told CNN. “It wasn’t designed, it evolved,” the former official said. According to the source, replacing NSANet would be a difficult and expensive undertaking because of the extensive resources and labour required, leaving the agency dependent on its existing infrastructure despite its shortcomings.

Officials at other US intelligence agencies also noticed that their NSA contacts were unavailable throughout Tuesday.

“Some parking lots [at Fort Meade] were fully abandoned on Tuesday,” said one contractor, describing the unusually empty atmosphere at a facility that employs more than 20,000 people.

Not a cyberattack

Multiple current US officials briefed on the disruption said this week's outage was not caused by a cyberattack. Instead, it appeared to be connected to the NSA's handling of software updates addressing vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language that powers about 70% of the world's websites. Private researchers disclosed the vulnerabilities last month, with AI tools helping identify them.

The NSA had also urged organisations to install the necessary software patches. The PHP vulnerabilities are among a growing number of security weaknesses that AI tools have helped uncover. Companies and government agencies are now identifying vulnerabilities across their systems and facing mounting pressure to address them quickly. Organisations without an established strategy for managing these updates are struggling to handle the workload.

“AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren’t built to handle that pace of change,” Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inside some NSA offices, employees have reportedly been sharing memes and references to Jeff Goldblum's speech about scientific advancement in Jurassic Park: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Although the NSA is widely recognised for its advanced hackers and codebreakers, the IT personnel responsible for maintaining the agency's extensive global operations receive considerably less attention.

Throughout Wednesday, senior administration officials repeatedly emphasised that the NSA and other private institutions that experienced recent outages had not been subjected to cyberattacks. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that he had a very high level of confidence that none of the affected systems had gone down because of a cyberattack.