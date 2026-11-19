Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Wednesday said Canberra sees scope for cooperation with West Bengal on nuclear energy and mining. He made the remark after meeting state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. Green told reporters that talks covered possible uranium supplies to India and cooperation on nuclear power generation in the state, if plants are planned there. He also said he would tell Australian businesses that a new chapter has been opened in West Bengal.

"Pleased to meet the president," Green said, adding that Australian companies were showing interest in investing in Bengal under the new government. He called the meeting a fruitful start but cautioned that it was too early to predict outcomes, while saying he was encouraged by the state's appetite for engagement.

Mining push

Green said he had assured Bhattacharya he would facilitate interaction between Australian mining firms and representatives in West Bengal. More than 50 Australian companies are expected at India's biggest mining exhibition next month, he said. Rare earths and critical minerals were identified as a key area of collaboration.

Uranium groundwork

The uranium remarks build on earlier diplomatic steps. In July, Green said the government-level framework for the India-Australia uranium deal had been completed and that the next phase would be driven by commercial decisions. That is consistent with his comment in Kolkata that the way is now open for Australia to sell uranium to India.

Education and security

Green also encouraged Australian universities to look at West Bengal. Seven Australian universities are opening campuses in India, he said, with Bengaluru drawing the most interest so far. "I'm confident if it opens here... but it's too soon," he said. Bhattacharya said the two also discussed the rising threat of extremism and what India and Australia are doing to counter Islamic terrorism.



Bhattacharya gifted the envoy a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, and Green gave him a book of Australian literature.