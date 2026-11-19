Deepika Padukone, one of the leading stars of Indian cinema, had to step out of two big production house films due to her demand for an eight-hour shift to maintain a work-life balance, a demand that has long been discussed and questioned.

Now, Alia Bhatt, who is also a mother to four-year-old Raha, has come out in support of Padukone, saying, 'It's quality over quantity now.'

In a recent interview with The Times, Bhatt opened up about how marriage and becoming a parent in 2022 have changed her approach to work. The Alpha star firmly stood with Deepika, saying that she aims to use her influence as a producer.

While Deepika had to leave projects over disagreement on working hours, in Alia's case she has been lucky, and the actress accepts that.

“I’ve been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating but this needs a rethink,” Bhatt said as she also acknowledge that her ability to demand better working hours is a privilege of her professional standing, but she aims to use her influence as a producer.

“It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn’t be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries,” she added.



Bhatt’s comments add fresh weight to the conversation started by Padukone, with more actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and many others coming in support of the well-balanced culture in the film industry.

What Deepika Padukone said about working 8 hours

Padukone is a mom of two now, but she started talking about the limited working hours when she was returning to work after welcoming her first child, daughter Dua. It all started after the actress shocking exit from both the films- first Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, co-starring Prabhas and then sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. In the statement announcing her exit, the makers did not mention the 8-hour shift demand, they only cited inability to "find a partnership" and a film like Kalki deserves a "commitment."

