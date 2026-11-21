Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked the centuries-old concept of Moscow as the 'Third Rome', describing Russia as the spiritual successor to ancient Rome and Constantinople. He said the country could become an 'ark' for people seeking to preserve their religious beliefs, family traditions and values.

In an interview with Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, released on Friday to mark the 80th birthday of Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, Putin explained how Christianity reached Russia and why Moscow came to be regarded as the 'Third Rome'.

"Moscow is the Third Rome, a fourth there shall not be," Putin said, describing Russia as "the spiritual keeper of those holy values, that heritage".

What is the 'Third Rome' concept?

Explaining the idea, Putin traced the journey of Christianity from ancient Rome to the Byzantine Empire and eventually to Russia.

"What does it mean? It means that Christianity came into existence in ancient Rome, then Rome fell, and Christianity moved to Byzantium, the Eastern Roman Empire," he said.

He noted that the Byzantine Empire also fell, but Christianity had already spread to Russian lands and reached Moscow by then.

"Thus, Moscow inherited this faith and these traditions. In a way, it became the Third Rome, the spiritual keeper of those holy values, that heritage," Putin said.

The concept presents Moscow as the successor to Rome and Constantinople as the centre of Orthodox Christianity and its spiritual traditions.

Putin says Russia could become an 'ark' for traditional values

Putin claimed that some people from Western countries, including Europe, were moving to Russia because they wanted to protect their religious beliefs and raise their children according to traditional values.

He said some of those who had relocated told him that preserving their families and securing their children's future were among their main reasons for choosing Russia.

Responding to whether Russia could become an 'ark' for people seeking to protect their values, Putin said the country could offer a home to people beyond Orthodox Christians.

Russia has four traditional religions — Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Buddhism — whose followers, he said, coexist while preserving their beliefs.

"We have the same traditional values, no matter how hard some followers of these religions seek to underline the distinctions. There would always be distinctions, but fundamental values are the same," he said.

Putin added that Russia could provide an environment where people from different religious communities could continue to follow their traditions.