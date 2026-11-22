Gadi Eisenkot, tasked with forming Israel's next government, has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party for coalition talks, opening the possibility of a national unity government.

The negotiations are set to begin on Sunday, November 22, as Eisenkot faces a December deadline to secure a parliamentary majority and replace Netanyahu. The October election left no political bloc with enough seats to form a government on its own.

Eisenkot's Yashar party said the move demonstrated a “genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government,” AFP quoted as saying.

Eisenkot seeks wider coalition

Eisenkot's camp is divided over the path to a parliamentary majority, with options including partnerships with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists or a unity government involving Netanyahu's Likud.

The party said Eisenkot had directed his negotiating team to invite Likud representatives for an extended round of discussions as part of efforts to explore every possible route to forming a government, AFP reported.

Eisenkot has indicated he is open to working with Likud members but has ruled out serving under Netanyahu.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, a key figure in Eisenkot's camp, called for a "Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot" on Saturday. He ruled out joining Netanyahu or his political bloc.

Likud sets conditions for unity government

Netanyahu has been pushing for a national unity government, arguing it is necessary to protect Israel's security.

After Eisenkot's invitation, Likud outlined its demands, calling for an end to "all personal attacks and incitement" and political "boycotts" against Netanyahu and his government.

The party proposed a joint declaration affirming Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and said the unity government should include parties supporting that position, while excluding Arab parties.

Likud has repeatedly criticised Arab party leaders for not labelling Hamas a "terror group" following its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Arab party leaders, however, have condemned the attack.

Likud's proposed guidelines also call for rejecting Palestinian statehood, maintaining Israel's "security zones" in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, and reaching a broad agreement with ultra-Orthodox leaders on military conscription.