Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik has been granted permission to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra and three other sites during his India visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. The forum is taking place in the National Capital from November 20 to 22. However, his request to visit the Hazrat Nizamuddin shrine has not been cleared due to security reasons.

The Pakistan High Commission reportedly sought permission for five visits: the Taj Mahal in Agra, Humayun's Tomb, Dilli Haat, Qila Rai Pithora and the Nizamuddin shrine. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified on Saturday that the Taj Mahal visit has been permitted, while the Nizamuddin Dargah visit has not received clearance from the security agencies and the ministry. Malik is expected to travel to Agra on Sunday before returning to Pakistan.

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He is the first Pakistani federal minister to visit India since the May 2025 conflict that followed the Pahalgam attack. The last visit was in 2023, by then Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting. India had invited Pakistan’s Culture and National Heritage Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, for the forum, but Pakistan Foreign Ministry officials in Islamabad and the High Commission in New Delhi decided to send Mallik instead. The visit has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who have questioned why he was invited. So, the further visit must have raised eyebrows, specifically in Nizamuddin, which is in a densely populated neighbourhood with heavy traffic.

Who is Masud Mallik?