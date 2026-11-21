Google has announced $5 million (approximately Rs 46.34 crore) funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to support artificial intelligence research and education on the platinum jubilee of the premier institute, which is the alma mater of its CEO, Sundar Pichai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the celebrations of IIT Kharagpur on completing 75 years on Saturday and hailed the institute's legacy while referring to the milestones achieved by the country over these years.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership.”

“Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own,” he added.

“India is increasingly at the forefront of innovation; programs like this will help implement Prime Minister Modi’s vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India,” said Pichai, who did B.Tech in Metallurgical and Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and met his future wife, Anjali, on the campus.

The Google funding will support AI training for students and teachers, while helping IIT Kharagpur strengthen its technology infrastructure. It will help the institute work on AI applications in areas like agriculture, education, materials science and Indian languages.

Google said in a blog post that the funding will focus on three main areas, starting with advanced AI research. Researchers at IIT Kharagpur will work on using AI to address real-world challenges in Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology. The funding will also support work in materials science and education technology.

Google has already committed around $15 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030, to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

‘Every success you achieve will be significant for nation,’ PM tells students

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebration of IIT Kharagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Since its establishment, IIT Kharagpur has achieved countless milestones. During these years, India has also witnessed many milestones. From bullock cart to bullet trains and from post messages to social media messages, the country is a testament to the era of change.”

“IIT Kharagpur began its journey just when India had gained independence. India needed engineers to build its industries and infrastructure. As the country’s scientific capabilities grew, graduates from this institution contributed to advancing our space and atomic energy programmes,” he said.

Addressing the students, PM Modi said, “The nation has great expectations from you. The next two decades will be the most productive years of your lives. By 2047, many of you will be in leadership positions. These years will also be the most decisive for India’s development; therefore, every success you achieve will be significant for the nation. In this context, you should ask yourselves how can you help resolve the challenges our country is facing?' If you move forward with the mantra and mindset of ‘Nation First’, it will create new opportunities for you while also bringing immense benefit to the nation.”