US President Donald Trump has stirred the Republican Party’s 2028 succession debate after suggesting that his newly appointed chief of staff, Stephen Miller, could run for president better than Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking at a White House press briefing on Friday (Nov 20), Trump also evaded a question from a reporter when he was asked whether Vance or Rubio would make a better US president in the next term.

Speaking during a nearly 90-minute White House press conference on Friday (Nov 20), the first since Trump returned from his Asia trip. Miller had just delivered an extended defence of the administration when Trump turned to the two senior officials standing behind him.

“We have breaking news,” Trump told reporters.

“He was better than these two guys,” he said, referring to Vance and Rubio, before asking Miller: “You want to run for president?”

Trump praises Miller’s personality

Miller, who has been appointed chief of staff after Susie Wiles' departure, is known for shaping Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, including deportation policies. However, Trump used the briefing to push back against criticism of Miller’s personality, describing him as someone whose public image did not reflect his character.

“He’s really a talent, and he’s got a big heart,” Trump said.

“A lot of people think he doesn’t. They think it’s hard on immigration, hard on this,” he added. “He’s got a tremendous heart. In many ways, they think he’s got too big a heart.”

Trump also called Miller “the most powerful man in the world”.

Vance-Rubio rivalry comes into focus

The president's comments come as speculation grows over who could succeed him in 2028. Vance has widely been viewed as a potential frontrunner, but his relationship with Trump has faced scrutiny following the Republican Party's midterm losses.

Vance attributed the electoral setback to the Iran war in a lengthy post on X, reportedly angering Trump. The president subsequently shifted Vance's focus towards alleged corruption in Democratic-run states.

Rubio, meanwhile, has gained attention from Republican donors and party figures encouraging him to consider a presidential bid. Trump has repeatedly praised the secretary of state, recently asking ASEAN leaders: “How hot is Marco, right?”