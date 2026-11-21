US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, claiming the US economy could grow by 15-20% if borrowing costs were lowered. Citing India's 7% growth, he argued that the US was missing out on stronger economic expansion because of the central bank's policies.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the Fed of being "very political" and alleged that it raises rates whenever the US economy posts strong numbers, instead of supporting growth.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP," Trump said.

Trump demands lower interest rates

Trump argued that strong economic performance should prompt rate cuts, claiming lower borrowing costs would help the US grow faster and repay its debt.

"When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 per cent, not 4 per cent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly," he said.

He also questioned why the US should not have the lowest interest rates globally, given its economic influence.

"We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest," Trump said.

US and India interest rates

Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower borrowing costs, arguing they would encourage investment and economic activity. He has also defended his tariff policies, saying they are helping boost domestic manufacturing.

The Federal Reserve has kept its focus on inflation, which remains above its 2% target. It raised interest rates in September by 25 basis points for the first time since 2023, despite Trump's calls for cuts. The US economy is estimated to have grown 3.4% in the July-September quarter.