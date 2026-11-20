A US Navy supply vessel has arrived at an Indian shipyard near Chennai for maintenance work, marking the fifth such visit under a formal repair agreement and signalling rising confidence in India’s maritime industrial capacity. The USNS Wally Schirra reached L&T’s Kattupalli facility on 20 November 2026. The ship belongs to the Military Sealift Command, which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised support to US forces worldwide. Repairs are being carried out under the India–US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA).

According to a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the arrival “marks the fifth occasion on which a US naval vessel has undertaken repairs at Kattupalli and reflects growing confidence in India’s ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities.”

Cooperation began in August 2022 when the USNS Charles Drew became the first American naval vessel to undergo work at an Indian yard. It was followed by the USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and the USNS Salvor in July 2023. These early visits led to the formal MSRA signed with Kattupalli in April 2023, which institutionalised voyage repairs for US Navy ships. The Charles Drew later returned for further work in December 2024.

Officials described the latest arrival as significant for another reason. “USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew,” the ministry said. The updated procedures were prepared through coordinated work involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and Department of Defence Production.

The visit also resumes activity at the yard after the previous repair call in December 2024. Indian authorities said it “underscores India’s efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards.”

India has positioned itself to serve a wider role. With major shipping routes nearby, expanding yard capacity, a skilled workforce and improving technical standards, the ministry stated that “India is well positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”