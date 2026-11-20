Liberal MP Jordan Lane surprised his longtime partner, Natalie, with a marriage proposal during an emotional farewell speech in NSW Parliament on Thursday, just weeks after announcing his departure from politics. The heartwarming moment unfolded as Mr Lane delivered his valedictory address, directing his final question as the Member for Ryde to Natalie, his partner of more than 10 years, who was watching from the public gallery.

“Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde, is for my great love, Natalie,” he said while standing at the central table. As gasps echoed through the chamber, Mr Lane smiled and revealed an engagement ring before asking the question. “Will you marry me?”

The chamber erupted in cheers as he walked towards Natalie, slipped the ring onto her finger and kissed her. “I would like to note for Hansard that she said ‘yes’,” he said. Responding to the proposal, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper remarked that the 58th parliament would be ‘recalled as the parliament of love’”.

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The romantic gesture came less than a month after Mr Lane announced his decision to step away from his political role. During his final address on Thursday, the Ryde MP reflected on the difficult decision, describing it as “taking a big step”. “But the hardest part isn’t taking the step. It’s explaining it. How does one express from the head something that can only be felt in the heart?” he said.