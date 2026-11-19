Three of the world's most powerful leaders. One historic meeting. And a declaration promising to reduce the threat of nuclear war.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have adopted a four-point Declaration Toward Peace following unprecedented trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The agreement commits the three nuclear powers to dialogue on nuclear risk reduction, United Nations reforms, global energy security and respect for state sovereignty.

Trump emphasised the enormous destructive potential of nuclear weapons, arguing that Washington, Moscow and Beijing carry a special responsibility to prevent their use.

Xi went further, advocating the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons and urging the three powers to respect each other's strategic interests and red lines.

But the diplomatic breakthrough also exposed tensions surrounding international institutions.

Trump criticised the International Criminal Court, describing it as out of control. The joint declaration subsequently warned against abuses of jurisdiction by the ICC and similar bodies.

That position carries particular significance for Putin, who remains subject to an ICC arrest warrant over the alleged unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile, the three leaders agreed to pursue reforms of the United Nations, arguing that the organisation must respond more effectively to international security challenges.

Yet the summit produced no concrete breakthrough on Ukraine.

Putin spoke of shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, but Kyiv was absent from the negotiating table. The declaration offered no ceasefire framework, territorial settlement or timetable for ending the conflict.

The meeting also unfolded against persistent tensions over Taiwan, Western sanctions, trade restrictions and the intensifying competition for technological supremacy.

Despite their differences, the three leaders presented their meeting as an opportunity to reshape relations among the world's major powers.

The declaration marks a diplomatic milestone, but its commitments remain broad and largely non-binding.

For a world confronting nuclear uncertainty, prolonged wars and deepening geopolitical divisions, the symbolism is significant.