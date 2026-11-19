US President Donald Trump had an unusual request for Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. during his visit to the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday (Nov 18). Trump said he would like to receive the same gold baton and military rank once bestowed on American General Douglas MacArthur nearly 90 years ago.

Recalling the 1936 ceremony, Trump told Marcos that then-Philippine President Manuel L Quezon had presented MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army.

“Of course it was right here in this very palace that President Quezon bestowed Gen. Douglas MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army. I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind. I love that. I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?” Trump said.

What did Philippines president gift Trump?

Marcos did have a gift for the visiting US president, although it was not the military honour Trump had hinted at. The Philippine leader revealed that he had arranged a delivery of Jollibee, the country's biggest fast-food chain, for Trump and his delegation.

“We are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity,” Marcos said.

Trump also spoke about the countries’ shared history and security ties, saying: “President Marcos and I continue to work to defend the peace our ancestors won, and they so bravely won.”

Manila stop before China visit

Manila was the first destination on Trump’s three-day Asian trip. He subsequently travelled to China, where President Xi Jinping welcomed him ahead of diplomatic discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.