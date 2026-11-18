India has signed a contract worth Rs 1,976 crore ($211.48 million) with Israel Aerospace Industries for the upgradation and obsolescence management of Barak Point Defence Missile System deployed onboard Indian Navy ships, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The missile system upgrade is aimed at strengthening the Indian Navy’s ability to defend its ships against incoming aerial threats, including missiles and other hostile airborne targets, by enhancing the capabilities of existing air defence systems on the ships.

The contract for a comprehensive overhaul of the system’s hardware and software will help address technological obsolescence while improving the range and effectiveness of the Navy’s point-defence capabilities, ensuring its naval platforms remain equipped to counter evolving aerial threats.

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The contract was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

As part of the inked agreement, Israel Aerospace Industries will undertake a comprehensive upgrade of the hardware and software of the Barak Point Defence Missile System. The system upgradation would provide enhanced features and improve the system’s range and air defence capabilities.