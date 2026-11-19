US President Donald J. Trump was filmed sitting with his head slightly lowered and his eyes apparently closed during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, appearing to doze off during the gathering. According to online news outlet HK01, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting was held in Shenzhen on Thursday (November 19) morning and chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The proceedings were broadcast live on a large screen at the APEC media centre.

The report said that when the live broadcast showed Trump, he was seated with his head slightly lowered and his eyes apparently closed. A microphone and meeting documents were placed in front of him, making him appear to be dozing off. The moment caught the attention of several journalists at the media centre, with many immediately taking out their phones and cameras to capture the scene.

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Meanwhile, Trump said on Thursday that the United States opposes ‘globalist regulation’ of artificial intelligence in any form, ahead of his expected talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the issue is likely to be discussed. Trump has repeatedly rejected calls for wide-reaching international governance of AI, warning that such measures could hold the United States back in its competition with China.