International Men’s Day is marked on November 19 every year to address critical issues affecting boys and men and also talk about positive role models the young ones can look up to. One of them is a staggering and largely silent mental health crisis. One of the factors is the lack of emotional expression. Since a very young age, boys are told that men don't cry. They are told to be strong, brave and not let anything affect them. However, before men, they are human beings who feel just as strongly as anyone else. Being told to be bold and brave often leads most of them to bottle up their emotions. Pretty soon, it triggers a mental and physical health crisis.

"Many men don’t necessarily feel less; they just learned to show less. From a young age, boys are often taught to be strong, independent and emotionally controlled. Anger may be considered a sign of strength, but sadness, fear, vulnerability or helplessness is often frowned upon," says Damini Grover, a Counselling Psychologist and Life Coach.

Young boys are conditioned to believe that vulnerability equals weakness. But research in developmental psychology consistently shows that infant boys are actually more emotionally expressive than infant girls. But as they hit puberty, societal expectations force them to take a different route where sadness, fear, and anxiety are deemed unacceptable for young men. This leaves them with just anger, which they see as the only socially sanctioned emotional outlet.

"I have often observed that men find it easier to talk about their responsibilities, professional pressures and family concerns than to express how these experiences are affecting them emotionally," Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says.

Pretty soon, they are unable to name or talk about what they are feeling. "Over time, suppressing emotions can become a coping mechanism. Many of them may fear being seen as weak or worry about being a burden to others. You might notice this in the form of withdrawal, irritability, emotional distance or difficulty asking for support," Damini says. It also manifests in various health issues, such as heart diseases and high blood pressure.

So why are men taught to suppress their emotions when clearly this is not how it was ever meant to be? "Being emotional and compassionate is not a woman’s thing; it is indeed every human’s trait. The Vedic philosophy views emotions clearly as natural human experiences and not gender bound phenomena," says Dena Merriam, Author and Founder of Global Peace Initiative of Women.

Emotional expression among men in ancient texts

Quoting an example from our ancient texts, Merriam says, "The greatest example of how to balance mind and heart is Arjuna, who feels the pain of battling his loved ones and puts down his weapons. Sri Krishna does not advise him to suppress his feelings. He understands the weeping of his heart but shows him how to balance those emotions with discernment, and that he must act for the greater good."

Even Lord Rama acts on compassion and pain when Ravana abducts Sita. "He feels the pain of what Sita will endure. These emotions guide him to Lanka, where he must take the life of a man who was once a great devotee. Shri Ram acts as he must, but all his actions are driven by compassion, a balance of the mind and the heart," Merriam says.



Safe spaces for emotional release

We should teach young boys that it is perfectly fine to cry. Also, it is high time we stop shaming men for showing their weaker side. Without a safe space, they express those emotions in negative ways, which ultimately affects those around them. "There’s nothing manly about not being able to express your emotions," Merriam says. Damini adds, "It’s not that men don’t feel; it’s that many haven’t been given the permission, language or safe spaces to express those feelings."

This International Men’s Day, we need to move beyond simply telling men that it’s okay to cry. We need to create environments where their vulnerability is met with understanding, not condemnation. "Emotional strength is not about how much you can repress, but how honestly you can accept and deal with what you feel," says Damini.