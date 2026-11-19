India and Japan are expected to finalise arrangements allowing Japanese forces to use Indian missile test ranges for trials of long-range weapons during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ongoing visit to Tokyo. The understanding is likely to be sealed following the Defence Ministers’ Dialogue later today, following the India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministers meeting.

Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff General Masayoshi Arai confirmed in late October that officials had been dispatched to India to inspect possible sites. Japanese media back then reported that the visit focused on facilities suitable for training with the Type 25 surface-to-ship missile, which has a range of roughly 1,000 kilometres, and with smaller attack drones, Japanese media reported back then.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tokyo on 18 November, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joining him from Manila. The two Indian ministers co-chaired the 2+2 talks with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. On the first day of the visit, Indian & Japanese defence ministers toured the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force base at Yokosuka and inspected the Mogami-class frigate JS Natori.

This is the 3rdmeeting between the 2 defence ministers in 4 months. The two had previously met in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October. Officials say the talks build on that momentum and cover defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, joint exercises across all three services, and industrial partnerships, while reaffirming commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.