Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 19) used the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to highlight India's economic and infrastructure growth over the past 13 years.

"India is playing a whole new game!" Modi said in a post on X, sharing colourful graphics inspired by the popular video game franchise.

Titled 'Between GTA V and VI, here's how India upgraded', the graphics compare India's position across several sectors between the release of GTA V in 2013 and GTA VI in 2026. The post highlights changes in the economy, poverty levels, sanitation, renewable energy, internet costs and the space sector.

From 'Fragile Five' to fastest-growing major economy

One graphic compares India's economic position, describing it as part of the 'Fragile Five' during the GTA V era and the world's fastest-growing major economy in the GTA VI era.

Another highlights a decline in extreme poverty from 27% to 2.6%. The graphics also show sanitation coverage rising from 39% to 100%, presenting it as a major achievement of India's sanitation drive.

The post highlights the expansion of India's renewable energy sector, with solar capacity rising from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

It also points to the growth of the country's private space sector, showing the number of space startups increasing from just one to 440 over the same period.

Another slide appeared to appeal to gamers; the graphics also highlight a fall in high-speed internet prices, from ₹308 per GB to ₹7.51 per GB.

Other achievements listed in the post include India becoming free of Naxalism and emerging as a leading defence exporter.

Modi's gaming-themed post drew reactions from social media users, with some praising the Prime Minister's reference to the popular franchise.

"First, in my lifetime to witness a prime minister posting GTA Memes," one user wrote.