The family home of Bangladeshi former leader Mohammad Yunus was set on fire by arsonists in the port city of Chittagong on Thursday (Nov 19). This comes as violence swept across parts of the country amid growing unrest linked to the banned Awami League, as supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped up protests over her anticipated return to the country.

Authorities deployed hundreds of security personnel across several districts as tensions rose ahead of a nationwide shutdown called by Hasina’s party. Border Guard Bangladesh said its forces had been sent to seven districts, including Gopalganj, Hasina’s hometown, where incidents of arson and violence have been reported.

Hasina supporters take to streets

Despite the party’s call for a lockdown, witnesses told AFP that groups of Awami League supporters carrying sticks took out processions and blocked traffic along parts of a major highway connecting Dhaka with the Gopalganj region.

The protests come as Hasina has renewed her promise to return from India in December. She fled Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. The 79-year-old was subsequently sentenced to death in absentia after being convicted of crimes against humanity over the deadly crackdown on protesters.

Her planned return has fuelled fresh tensions, with authorities also arresting people suspected of links to the banned party.

Government calls for political unity

Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials said 107 people linked to the Awami League had been arrested since Wednesday. Those detained included former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman urged political parties to unite against attempts to destabilise the country.