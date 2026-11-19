The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday stopped a man from forcibly entering the high-security Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without valid travel documents.

The incident took place around 3 pm at the terminal's departure gate, where security personnel intercepted the man, who is from Haryana. He was later handed over to Delhi Police for questioning.

The CISF shared a 25-second video of the incident on X. The footage shows the man pushing past security personnel and moving a few metres inside the terminal.

A CISF jawan attempts to restrain him before another armed personnel joins in. The Quick Reaction Team (QRT) also arrives, and the man is apprehended within seconds.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the departure gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to enter the terminal without valid travel documents forcibly," the force said in a post on X.

Officials said identity documents and educational certificates were recovered from the man's backpack.

Under airport security rules, passengers must present valid travel documents and identity proof to enter the terminal. Airport employees are also required to show their identity cards.