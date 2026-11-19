South Africa will miss captain Temba Bavuma in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, starting on Monday, after he was ruled out due to a calf injury. The skipper picked up the injury during the first innings of the opening Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Bavuma did not take the field during Bangladesh’s second innings as South Africa secured a comfortable nine-wicket win on Day 5.

The South African captain had to retire hurt on 49 during his team’s first innings but returned to bat after the eighth wicket fell. He added 19 more runs to remain unbeaten on 68.

Bavuma also played an important role in two lower-order partnerships, adding 19 runs with Kagiso Rabada and 45 with Dane Paterson. These efforts helped South Africa reach 557 and take a 157-run first-innings lead.

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Despite appearing comfortable while batting, Bavuma was unable to take the field in the second innings.

“Subsequent scans have confirmed that Temba Bavuma has sustained a right calf strain. He will not take to the field in the second innings but will bat if required,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In his absence, Aiden Markram is likely to lead the side in the second Test. Speaking after the victory, Bavuma also shared an update on his fitness.

“Could be better. So I’m just going to have to manage it over the next couple of weeks. But yeah, all good,” he said during the post-match presentation.